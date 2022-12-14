Euro Gains 0.45% to $1.0682 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0682 dollars per euro (0.9362 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 0.45% vs. the dollar
--Up for three straight sessions
--Up 1.41% over the last three sessions
--Largest three-day percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022
--Up five of the past six sessions
--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, June 8, 2022
--Off 6.75% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan 13, 2022
--Up 11.32% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Down 5.40% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 2.61% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 6.08% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-14-22 1736ET