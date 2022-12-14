Advanced search
Euro Gains 0.45% to $1.0682 -- Data Talk

12/14/2022 | 05:37pm EST
Euro/dollar: 1.0682 dollars per euro (0.9362 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro gained 0.45% vs. the dollar

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 1.41% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Off 6.75% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan 13, 2022

--Up 11.32% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 5.40% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.61% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 6.08% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-14-22 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.31% 0.64175 Delayed Quote.0.30%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.01% 1.1628 Delayed Quote.-2.18%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.56% 1.24237 Delayed Quote.-9.32%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.44% 0.691252 Delayed Quote.-0.05%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.04% 0.73739 Delayed Quote.-7.26%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.53% 1.0681 Delayed Quote.-7.29%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.63% 0.011342 Delayed Quote.-2.59%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.16% 0.01212 Delayed Quote.-9.86%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.03% 0.64525 Delayed Quote.-6.58%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.53% 0.936242 Delayed Quote.7.86%
