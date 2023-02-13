Advanced search
Euro Gains 0.45% to $1.0727 -- Data Talk

02/13/2023 | 05:37pm EST
Euro/dollar: 1.0727 dollars per euro (0.9323 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro gained 0.45% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 5.70% from its 52-week high of 1.1375 hit Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022

--Up 11.79% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 5.13% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.28% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is up 0.22% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-13-23 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.30% 0.64929 Delayed Quote.1.79%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.31% 1.13179 Delayed Quote.-0.06%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.74% 1.21396 Delayed Quote.-0.32%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.28% 0.699222 Delayed Quote.1.79%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.17% 0.7494 Delayed Quote.1.46%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.46% 1.07253 Delayed Quote.-0.25%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.53% 0.01129 Delayed Quote.0.49%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.10% 0.012111 Delayed Quote.0.25%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.76% 0.63602 Delayed Quote.-0.71%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.46% 0.932349 Delayed Quote.0.25%
