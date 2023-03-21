Euro/dollar: 1.0771 dollars per euro (0.9285 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.45% vs. the dollar

--Up for four straight sessions

--Up 1.82% over the last four sessions

--Largest four-day percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, when the market rose for six straight sessions

--Up seven of the past nine sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Off 3.49% from its 52-week high of 1.1161 hit Wednesday, March 30, 2022

--Up 12.25% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept 27, 2022

--Down 2.35% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.82% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is up 0.64% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

