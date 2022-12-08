Euro Gains 0.46% to $1.0555 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0555 dollars per euro (0.9475 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 0.46% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022
--Up for two straight sessions
--Up 0.85% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022
--Up five of the past seven sessions
--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, June 27, 2022
--Off 7.86% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022
--Up 9.99% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Down 6.54% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.39% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.19% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-08-22 1738ET