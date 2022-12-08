Advanced search
Euro Gains 0.46% to $1.0555 -- Data Talk

12/08/2022 | 05:39pm EST
Euro/dollar: 1.0555 dollars per euro (0.9475 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro gained 0.46% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.85% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, June 27, 2022

--Off 7.86% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 9.99% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 6.54% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.39% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.19% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-08-22 1738ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.30% 0.64152 Delayed Quote.0.19%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.23% 1.15883 Delayed Quote.-2.58%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.20% 1.22334 Delayed Quote.-10.33%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.03% 0.696986 Delayed Quote.0.52%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.44% 0.73551 Delayed Quote.-7.38%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.41% 1.05557 Delayed Quote.-7.95%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.53% 0.01151 Delayed Quote.-1.71%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.05% 0.012153 Delayed Quote.-9.65%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.38% 0.6375 Delayed Quote.-7.50%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.41% 0.947355 Delayed Quote.8.62%
