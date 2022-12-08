Euro Gains 0.46% to $1.0555 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0555 dollars per euro (0.9475 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.46% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.85% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, June 27, 2022

--Off 7.86% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 9.99% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 6.54% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.39% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.19% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

12-08-22 1738ET