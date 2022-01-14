Log in
Euro Gains 0.46% to $1.1416 -- Data Talk

01/14/2022 | 05:33pm EST
Euro/dollar: 1.1416 dollars per euro (0.8760 euro per dollar)


--This week the euro gained 0.46% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 24, 2021

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today the euro lost 0.34% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 6.82% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 1.92% from its 52-week low of 1.1201 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Down 5.50% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.38% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is up 0.38% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-14-22 1732ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.65% 0.6312 Delayed Quote.-0.33%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.04% 1.1974 Delayed Quote.0.70%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.29% 1.3673 Delayed Quote.1.30%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.02% 0.697944 Delayed Quote.0.40%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.38% 0.796 Delayed Quote.1.06%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.36% 1.1414 Delayed Quote.0.61%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.06% 0.011809 Delayed Quote.0.42%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.29% 0.013486 Delayed Quote.0.95%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.91% 0.67969 Delayed Quote.0.12%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.36% 0.876117 Delayed Quote.-0.61%
