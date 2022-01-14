Euro Gains 0.46% to $1.1416 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1416 dollars per euro (0.8760 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro gained 0.46% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 24, 2021

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today the euro lost 0.34% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 6.82% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 1.92% from its 52-week low of 1.1201 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Down 5.50% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.38% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is up 0.38% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-14-22 1732ET