Euro Gains 0.47% to $1.1848 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1848 dollars per euro (0.8441 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.47% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Tuesday, May 18, 2021

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 3.89% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 4.98% from its 52-week low of 1.1286 hit Thursday, July 9, 2020

--Rose 4.98% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.08% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 3.01% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

