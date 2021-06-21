Euro Gains 0.47% to $1.1920 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1920 dollars per euro (0.8390 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 0.47% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage gain since Tuesday, May 18, 2021
--Snaps a three session losing streak
--Off 3.31% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Up 6.25% from its 52-week low of 1.1219 hit Thursday, June 25, 2020
--Rose 5.83% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 2.51% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 2.42% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
06-21-21 1733ET