Euro Gains 0.47% to $1.1920 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1920 dollars per euro (0.8390 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.47% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Tuesday, May 18, 2021

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 3.31% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 6.25% from its 52-week low of 1.1219 hit Thursday, June 25, 2020

--Rose 5.83% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.51% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 2.42% vs the dollar

06-21-21 1733ET