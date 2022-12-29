Advanced search
Euro Gains 0.48% to $1.0664 -- Data Talk

12/29/2022 | 05:35pm EST
Euro/dollar: 1.0664 dollars per euro (0.9378 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro gained 0.48% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

--Off 6.91% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 11.13% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 5.86% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.44% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 6.23% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-22 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.09% 0.63494 Delayed Quote.-0.97%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.06% 1.13078 Delayed Quote.-4.98%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.24% 1.20559 Delayed Quote.-11.11%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.08% 0.692396 Delayed Quote.-0.17%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.37% 0.7374 Delayed Quote.-6.53%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.29% 1.06585 Delayed Quote.-6.45%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.24% 0.011332 Delayed Quote.-3.84%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.14% 0.012086 Delayed Quote.-10.13%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.43% 0.6343 Delayed Quote.-8.25%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.28% 0.938201 Delayed Quote.6.90%
