Euro Gains 0.48% to $1.0664 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0664 dollars per euro (0.9378 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.48% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

--Off 6.91% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 11.13% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 5.86% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.44% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 6.23% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

