Euro/dollar: 1.0686 dollars per euro (0.9358 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 0.48% vs. the dollar
--Up for two straight sessions
--Up 0.84% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023
--Up three of the past four sessions
--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, Feb. 20, 2023
--Off 4.26% from its 52-week high of 1.1161 hit Wednesday, March 30, 2022
--Up 11.36% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Down 1.57% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the euro is down 0.16% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
