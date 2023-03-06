Euro/dollar: 1.0686 dollars per euro (0.9358 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.48% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.84% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Off 4.26% from its 52-week high of 1.1161 hit Wednesday, March 30, 2022

--Up 11.36% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 1.57% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 0.16% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

