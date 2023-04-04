Euro/dollar: 1.0957 dollars per euro (0.9127 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.48% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 1.05% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 22, 2023

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

--Off 0.31% from its 52-week high of 1.0991 hit Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

--Up 14.18% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Rose 0.48% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is up 2.37% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-04-23 1742ET