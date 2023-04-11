Euro/dollar: 1.0914 dollars per euro (0.9163 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.49% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, April 3, 2023

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 0.70% from its 52-week high of 1.0991 hit Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

--Up 13.74% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Rose 0.78% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.65% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is up 1.97% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-11-23 1737ET