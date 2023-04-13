Euro/dollar: 1.1047 dollars per euro (0.9053 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.49% vs. the dollar

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 1.71% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 22, 2023

--A new 52-week high

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, March 31, 2022

--Up 15.12% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Rose 1.99% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.88% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is up 3.21% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

