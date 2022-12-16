Euro Gains 0.50% to $1.0587 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0587 dollars per euro (0.9446 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro gained 0.50% vs. the dollar

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today the euro lost 0.40% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.89% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 21, 2022

--Off 7.58% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 10.33% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 5.80% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.70% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 6.91% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-16-22 1736ET