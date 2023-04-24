Euro/dollar: 1.1049 dollars per euro (0.9051 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.52% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, April 12, 2023

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 0.85% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Thursday, April 13, 2023

--Up four of the past five sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, March 31, 2022

--Up 15.14% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Rose 3.13% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.90% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is up 3.23% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

