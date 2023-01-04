Euro Gains 0.53% to $1.0606 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0606 dollars per euro (0.9429 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.53% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up six of the past nine sessions

--Off 7.41% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 10.53% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 6.26% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 0.91% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-04-23 1734ET