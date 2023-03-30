Euro/dollar: 1.0905 dollars per euro (0.9171 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.56% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 22, 2023

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

--Off 1.46% from its 52-week high of 1.1067 hit Thursday, March 31, 2022

--Up 13.64% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 1.46% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 3.09% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is up 1.89% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

03-30-23 1736ET