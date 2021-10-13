Euro Gains 0.56% to $1.1596 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1596 dollars per euro (0.8624 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.56% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Off 5.94% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 0.56% from its 52-week low of 1.1532 hit Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

--Down 1.29% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.16% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 5.08% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

