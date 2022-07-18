Euro Gains 0.57% to $1.0145 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0145 dollars per euro (0.9858 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.57% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 1.25% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Friday, July 8, 2022

--Off 14.67% from its 52-week high of 1.1889 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up 1.25% from its 52-week low of 1.002 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 14.03% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 3.24% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 10.80% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

