Euro/dollar: 1.0905 dollars per euro (0.9171 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.57% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 22, 2023

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Off 0.78% from its 52-week high of 1.0991 hit Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

--Up 13.64% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 0.63% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is up 1.89% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-03-23 1737ET