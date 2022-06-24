Euro Gains 0.58% to $1.0558 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0558 dollars per euro (0.9472 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro gained 0.58% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-week percentage gain since Friday, May 27, 2022

--Snaps a three-week losing streak

--Today the euro gained 0.32% vs. the dollar

--Up seven of the past nine sessions

--Off 11.56% from its 52-week high of 1.1938 hit Friday, June 25, 2021

--Up 1.69% from its 52-week low of 1.0383 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 11.56% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.65% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.17% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-24-22 1740ET