Euro Gains 0.58% to $1.0892 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0892 dollars per euro (0.9181 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.58% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 30, 2022

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, April 6, 2022

--Off 11.10% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 0.58% from its 52-week low of 1.0829 hit Tuesday, April 12, 2022

--Down 9.09% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.58% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 4.23% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

