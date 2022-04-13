Log in
Euro Gains 0.58% to $1.0892 -- Data Talk

04/13/2022 | 05:45pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 1.0892 dollars per euro (0.9181 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro gained 0.58% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 30, 2022

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, April 6, 2022

--Off 11.10% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 0.58% from its 52-week low of 1.0829 hit Tuesday, April 12, 2022

--Down 9.09% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.58% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 4.23% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-13-22 1744ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.61% 0.68403 Delayed Quote.6.74%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.31% 1.2045 Delayed Quote.0.63%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.91% 1.3116 Delayed Quote.-3.74%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.01% 0.730978 Delayed Quote.4.44%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.60% 0.79556 Delayed Quote.0.01%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.58% 1.0889 Delayed Quote.-4.33%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.63% 0.012062 Delayed Quote.2.75%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.06% 0.01314 Delayed Quote.-1.79%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.91% 0.6795 Delayed Quote.-0.28%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.58% 0.918358 Delayed Quote.4.53%
