Euro Gains 0.58% to $1.1046 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1046 dollars per euro (0.9053 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro gained 0.58% vs. the dollar

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today the euro lost 0.19% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.03% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Friday, March 11, 2022

--Off 9.84% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 1.75% from its 52-week low of 1.0856 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Down 6.07% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 2.88% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

