Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro Gains 0.58% to $1.1046 -- Data Talk

04/01/2022 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Euro/dollar: 1.1046 dollars per euro (0.9053 euro per dollar)


--This week the euro gained 0.58% vs. the dollar

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today the euro lost 0.19% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.03% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Friday, March 11, 2022

--Off 9.84% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 1.75% from its 52-week low of 1.0856 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Down 6.07% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 2.88% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-01-22 1745ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:48pCamp of Ukrainians at the U.S.-Mexico border swells, as more refugees arrive
RE
05:46pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.08% to 91.36 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:46pEuro Gains 0.58% to $1.1046 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:46pSterling Lost 0.52% to $1.3113 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:46pDollar Gains 0.39% to 122.53 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:43pMeta is no longer requiring covid-19 boosters for employees to e…
RE
05:42pJury handed case of 4 men charged in Michigan governor kidnapping plot
RE
05:39pExclusive-U.S. NTSB assisting in download of cockpit voice recorder in China March 21 crash
RE
05:39pCamp of Ukrainians at the U.S.-Mexico border swells, as more refugees arrive
RE
05:37pUK says damage in Belgorod likely to strain Russian logistics chains
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1J.P. Morgan drops Apple, Qualcomm from top picks as tech demand slows
2Charah : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results
3Li Auto Inc. March 2022 Delivery Update
4ENCAVIS : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
5Ameriwest Lithium Inc. Announces Proposed Spin-Out of ISM Resources Cor..

HOT NEWS