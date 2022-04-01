Euro Gains 0.58% to $1.1046 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1046 dollars per euro (0.9053 euro per dollar)
--This week the euro gained 0.58% vs. the dollar
--Up two of the past three weeks
--Today the euro lost 0.19% vs. the dollar
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 1.03% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage decline since Friday, March 11, 2022
--Off 9.84% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Up 1.75% from its 52-week low of 1.0856 hit Monday, March 7, 2022
--Down 6.07% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the euro is down 2.88% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-01-22 1745ET