Euro/dollar: 1.1065 dollars per euro (0.9038 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 0.59% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, April 26, 2023
--Up for two straight sessions
--Up 0.81% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage gain since Thursday, April 13, 2023
--A new 52-week high
--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, March 31, 2022
--Up 15.31% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Rose 4.16% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the euro is up 3.38% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-03-23 1736ET