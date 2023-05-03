Euro/dollar: 1.1065 dollars per euro (0.9038 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.59% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, April 26, 2023

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.81% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Thursday, April 13, 2023

--A new 52-week high

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, March 31, 2022

--Up 15.31% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Rose 4.16% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is up 3.38% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-03-23 1736ET