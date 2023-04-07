Euro/dollar: 1.0908 dollars per euro (0.9168 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro gained 0.60% vs. the dollar

--Up for six straight weeks

--Up 3.42% over the last six weeks

--Largest six-week percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Aug. 14, 2020, when the market rose for eight straight weeks

--Up seven of the past eight weeks

--Today the euro lost 0.13% vs. the dollar

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 0.76% from its 52-week high of 1.0991 hit Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

--Up 13.67% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Rose 0.29% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is up 1.92% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-07-23 1741ET