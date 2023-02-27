Euro Gains 0.61% to $1.0611 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0611 dollars per euro (0.9425 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.61% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

--Snaps a five session losing streak

--Off 5.43% from its 52-week high of 1.122 hit Monday, Feb. 28, 2022

--Up 10.58% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 5.43% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.35% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 0.86% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-27-23 1738ET