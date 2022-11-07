Euro Gains 0.62% to $1.0022 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0022 dollars per euro (0.9979 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 0.62% vs. the dollar
--Up for two straight sessions
--Up 2.78% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015
--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022
--Off 13.57% from its 52-week high of 1.1596 hit Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021
--Up 4.44% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Down 13.51% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the euro is down 11.88% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
