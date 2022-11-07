Advanced search
Euro Gains 0.62% to $1.0022 -- Data Talk

11/07/2022 | 05:35pm EST
Euro/dollar: 1.0022 dollars per euro (0.9979 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro gained 0.62% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 2.78% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022

--Off 13.57% from its 52-week high of 1.1596 hit Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021

--Up 4.44% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 13.51% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 11.88% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-07-22 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.34% 0.6462 Delayed Quote.1.71%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.72% 1.14946 Delayed Quote.-4.03%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 1.62% 1.15153 Delayed Quote.-15.94%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.76% 0.739705 Delayed Quote.7.01%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.13% 0.7406 Delayed Quote.-6.44%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.91% 1.00176 Delayed Quote.-12.68%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.80% 0.012197 Delayed Quote.3.87%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.20% 0.012224 Delayed Quote.-9.15%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.72% 0.59366 Delayed Quote.-13.80%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.90% 0.998223 Delayed Quote.14.20%
HOT NEWS