Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Euro Gains 0.62% to $1.0306 -- Data Talk

11/22/2022 | 05:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Euro/dollar: 1.0306 dollars per euro (0.9704 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro gained 0.62% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 10.03% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 7.40% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 8.38% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 4.28% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 9.38% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-22-22 1737ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.01% 0.64464 Delayed Quote.1.27%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.07% 1.15346 Delayed Quote.-3.31%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.52% 1.18864 Delayed Quote.-12.16%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.00% 0.725826 Delayed Quote.3.91%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.55% 0.74761 Delayed Quote.-5.55%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.58% 1.03037 Delayed Quote.-9.16%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.62% 0.011872 Delayed Quote.0.61%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.02% 0.012238 Delayed Quote.-8.76%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.85% 0.61461 Delayed Quote.-9.85%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.57% 0.970601 Delayed Quote.10.06%
Latest news "Economy"
05:59pADRs End Mostly Higher; ABB, Alibaba Trade Actively
DJ
05:52pUkraine setting up 'invincibility centres' to help provide heat and water
RE
05:42pAustralian Flash PMI Records Second Straight Month of Weakness in Nov.
DJ
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.55% to 99.90 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pEuro Gains 0.62% to $1.0306 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pSterling Gains 0.53% to $1.1887 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pDollar Lost 0.65% to 141.22 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pDogecoin Gained 5.50% to $0.078 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pEthereum Gained 3.44% to $1130.19 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pBitcoin Gained 3.43% to $16137.17 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises after Saudis deny report of OPEC+ supply increase
2Exclusive-China set to fine Ant Group over $1 billion, signalling revam..
3Analyst recommendations: Activision, BP, HubSpot, Procter & Gamble, Vod..
4Don't like Musk? Work for us! Tech firms woo ex-Twitter staff
5Embracer Group - Weaker cash flow and cut guidance

HOT NEWS