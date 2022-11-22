Euro Gains 0.62% to $1.0306 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0306 dollars per euro (0.9704 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.62% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 10.03% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 7.40% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 8.38% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 4.28% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 9.38% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

11-22-22 1737ET