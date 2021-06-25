Euro Gains 0.62% to $1.1938 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1938 dollars per euro (0.8377 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro gained 0.62% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage gain since Friday, May 7, 2021

--Snaps a three week losing streak

--Today the euro gained 0.06% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.09% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Tuesday, June 22, 2021

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Off 3.16% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 6.39% from its 52-week low of 1.1221 hit Friday, June 26, 2020

--Rose 6.39% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.36% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 2.28% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-25-21 1736ET