Euro Gains 0.64% to $1.0857 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0857 dollars per euro (0.9211 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.64% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 30, 2022

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.70% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 30, 2022

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, April 13, 2022

--Off 11.39% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 0.70% from its 52-week low of 1.0782 hit Monday, April 18, 2022

--Down 9.80% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.90% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 4.54% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-20-22 1741ET