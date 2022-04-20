Euro Gains 0.64% to $1.0857 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0857 dollars per euro (0.9211 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 0.64% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 30, 2022
--Up for two straight sessions
--Up 0.70% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 30, 2022
--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, April 13, 2022
--Off 11.39% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Up 0.70% from its 52-week low of 1.0782 hit Monday, April 18, 2022
--Down 9.80% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 1.90% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 4.54% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-20-22 1741ET