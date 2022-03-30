Euro Gains 0.66% to $1.1161 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1161 dollars per euro (0.8960 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 0.66% vs. the dollar
--Up for three straight sessions
--Up 1.63% over the last three sessions
--Largest three day percentage gain since Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022
--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, Feb. 28, 2022
--Off 8.91% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Up 2.81% from its 52-week low of 1.0856 hit Monday, March 7, 2022
--Down 4.87% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.53% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 1.86% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
