Euro Gains 0.66% to $1.1161 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1161 dollars per euro (0.8960 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.66% vs. the dollar

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 1.63% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage gain since Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022

--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, Feb. 28, 2022

--Off 8.91% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 2.81% from its 52-week low of 1.0856 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Down 4.87% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.53% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 1.86% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

