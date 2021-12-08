Log in
Euro Gains 0.67% to $1.1344 -- Data Talk

12/08/2021 | 05:34pm EST
Euro/dollar: 1.1344 dollars per euro (0.8816 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.67% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 26, 2021

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021

--Off 7.98% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 1.28% from its 52-week low of 1.1201 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Down 6.12% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.04% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.14% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-08-21 1733ET

