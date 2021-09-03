Log in
Euro Gains 0.70% to $1.1879 -- Data Talk

09/03/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 1.1879 dollars per euro (0.8419 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro gained 0.70% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight weeks

--Up 1.52% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week percentage gain since Friday, April 23, 2021

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today the euro gained 0.03% vs. the dollar

--Up for six straight sessions

--Up 1.07% over the last six sessions

--Largest six day percentage gain since Thursday, May 20, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, when the market rose for six straight sessions

--Up 10 of the past 11 sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Off 3.64% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 2.12% from its 52-week low of 1.1632 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Rose 0.32% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 2.76% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-03-21 1744ET

