Euro Gains 0.72% to $1.0400 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0400 dollars per euro (0.9616 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro gained 0.72% vs. the dollar

--Up four of the past six weeks

--Today the euro lost 0.12% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 21, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 9.21% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 8.38% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 8.11% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 5.23% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 8.56% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-22 1736ET