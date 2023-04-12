Euro/dollar: 1.0993 dollars per euro (0.9097 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 0.72% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 22, 2023
--Up for two straight sessions
--Up 1.22% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 22, 2023
--A new 52-week high
--Highest five pm New York rate since Friday, April 1, 2022
--Up 14.56% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Rose 0.93% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.38% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is up 2.71% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
