Euro/dollar: 1.0993 dollars per euro (0.9097 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.72% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 22, 2023

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 1.22% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 22, 2023

--A new 52-week high

--Highest five pm New York rate since Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.56% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Rose 0.93% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.38% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is up 2.71% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-12-23 1738ET