Euro Gains 0.75% to $1.1323 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1323 dollars per euro (0.8832 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro gained 0.75% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 27, 2021

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today the euro lost 0.05% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 17, 2021

--Snaps a four session winning streak

--Off 8.15% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 1.09% from its 52-week low of 1.1201 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Down 7.17% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.15% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.31% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-24-21 1740ET