Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro Gains 0.75% to $1.1323 -- Data Talk

12/24/2021 | 05:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Euro/dollar: 1.1323 dollars per euro (0.8832 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro gained 0.75% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 27, 2021

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today the euro lost 0.05% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 17, 2021

--Snaps a four session winning streak

--Off 8.15% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 1.09% from its 52-week low of 1.1201 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Down 7.17% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.15% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.31% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-24-21 1740ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.04% 0.6382 Delayed Quote.1.07%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.12% 1.1822 Delayed Quote.5.32%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.13% 1.3385 Delayed Quote.-2.37%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.16% 0.689774 Delayed Quote.6.75%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.06% 0.78 Delayed Quote.-0.96%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.05% 1.1317 Delayed Quote.-7.26%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.21% 0.011771 Delayed Quote.4.34%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.08% 0.013328 Delayed Quote.-3.23%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.11% 0.6814 Delayed Quote.-5.24%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.05% 0.883626 Delayed Quote.7.83%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:41pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.53% to 89.91 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pEuro Gains 0.75% to $1.1323 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pSterling Gains 1.14% to $1.3387 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pDollar Gains 0.60% to 114.39 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:17pHAWKEYE GOLD & DIAMOND : Receives tsx.v approval to close upon the second tranche of a $347,861 private placement
PU
05:16pJudge orders New York Times to return Project Veritas internal memos
RE
05:13pCanada says completes important step for resuming potato exports to U.S
RE
05:02pNASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana
RE
04:17pUZAFI &NDASH; STATE INVESTMENT COMMITTEE OF RE : Uzbekistan and India see great opportunities for partnership in healthcare
PU
04:11pThousands of flights scrapped globally as Omicron mars Christmas weekend
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices ease, focus shifts to next OPEC+ move
2EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - London Stocks Rise in -2-
3China proposes tighter rules but no ban for offshore listings
4PJSC Sberbank : Sber wraps up 2021 financial results of each client
5Analysis: Record IPO binge in 2021 leaves investors hung over

HOT NEWS