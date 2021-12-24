Euro Gains 0.75% to $1.1323 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1323 dollars per euro (0.8832 euro per dollar)
--This week the euro gained 0.75% vs. the dollar
--Largest one week percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 27, 2021
--Up two of the past three weeks
--Today the euro lost 0.05% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 17, 2021
--Snaps a four session winning streak
--Off 8.15% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Up 1.09% from its 52-week low of 1.1201 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021
--Down 7.17% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.15% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.31% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-24-21 1740ET