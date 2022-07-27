Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro Gains 0.78% to $1.0198 -- Data Talk

07/27/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Euro/dollar: 1.0198 dollars per euro (0.9806 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro gained 0.78% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 14.22% from its 52-week high of 1.1889 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up 1.78% from its 52-week low of 1.002 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 13.90% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.74% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 10.33% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-27-22 1740ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.12% 0.6853 Delayed Quote.6.45%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.27% 1.19175 Delayed Quote.-0.90%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 1.01% 1.21609 Delayed Quote.-10.91%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.29% 0.764462 Delayed Quote.9.31%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.32% 0.7796 Delayed Quote.-1.68%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.73% 1.02019 Delayed Quote.-10.09%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.70% 0.012274 Delayed Quote.4.09%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.01% 0.012524 Delayed Quote.-6.56%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.35% 0.62637 Delayed Quote.-8.48%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.72% 0.98021 Delayed Quote.11.22%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:43pPope's apology in Canada falls short for some indigenous survivors
RE
05:41pStocks rally, dollar falls on bets for rate hike slowdown
RE
05:41pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.60% to 98.36 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pEuro Gains 0.78% to $1.0198 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pSterling Gains 1.04% to $1.2156 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pDollar Lost 0.25% to 136.60 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pU.S. Democrat Manchin says he reaches deal with Schumer on drugs, energy bill
RE
05:34pFinancials Up After Fed Statement -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:33pBrazil's Assai posts nearly 21% jump in quarterly profit
RE
05:33pNasdaq has biggest one-day jump since 2020 after Fed rate hike
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed to unveil another big rate hike as signs of economic slowdown grow
2Sika's Takeover of MBCC Group Could Lead to Competition Loss, UK Regula..
3Microsoft, Alphabet results spark rally in megacap stocks
4Holcim raises full-year sales outlook after Q2 beat
5Credit Suisse posts bigger than expected Q2 loss

HOT NEWS