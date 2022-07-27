Euro Gains 0.78% to $1.0198 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0198 dollars per euro (0.9806 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.78% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 14.22% from its 52-week high of 1.1889 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up 1.78% from its 52-week low of 1.002 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 13.90% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.74% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 10.33% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-27-22 1740ET