Euro Gains 0.79% to $0.9780 -- Data Talk

10/13/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 0.9780 dollars per euro (1.0225 euros per dollar)


--Today the euro gained 0.79% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

--Off 16.30% from its 52-week high of 1.1684 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Up 1.92% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 15.69% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.22% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 14.01% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-22 1738ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.39% 0.64401 Delayed Quote.1.11%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 1.31% 1.15856 Delayed Quote.-5.01%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 2.07% 1.13295 Delayed Quote.-18.97%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.24% 0.743942 Delayed Quote.7.34%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.50% 0.7268 Delayed Quote.-8.41%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.75% 0.9776 Delayed Quote.-14.64%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.65% 0.012446 Delayed Quote.6.20%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.03% 0.01217 Delayed Quote.-9.47%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.49% 0.56384 Delayed Quote.-18.34%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.74% 1.022913 Delayed Quote.17.21%
HOT NEWS