Euro Gains 0.79% to $0.9780 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 0.9780 dollars per euro (1.0225 euros per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 0.79% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022
--Up two of the past three sessions
--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022
--Off 16.30% from its 52-week high of 1.1684 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021
--Up 1.92% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Down 15.69% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.22% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 14.01% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
