Euro/dollar: 1.0994 dollars per euro (0.9096 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro gained 0.79% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-week percentage gain since Friday, March 24, 2023

--Up for seven straight weeks

--Up 4.24% over the last seven weeks

--Largest seven-week percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 23, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Aug. 14, 2020, when the market rose for eight straight weeks

--Up eight of the past nine weeks

--Today the euro lost 0.48% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Friday, March 31, 2023

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 0.48% from its 52-week high of 1.1047 hit Thursday, April 13, 2023

--Up 14.57% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Rose 1.66% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.39% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is up 2.72% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

