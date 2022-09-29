Euro Gains 0.81% to $0.9815 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 0.9815 dollars per euro (1.0189 euros per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 0.81% vs. the dollar
--Up for two straight sessions
--Up 2.28% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage gain since Friday, March 27, 2020
--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022
--Off 16.00% from its 52-week high of 1.1684 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021
--Up 2.28% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Down 15.22% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 2.39% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 13.70% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
