Euro Gains 0.82% to $1.1797 -- Data Talk

08/27/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 1.1797 dollars per euro (0.8477 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro gained 0.82% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage gain since Friday, July 30, 2021

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today the euro gained 0.37% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, Aug. 23, 2021

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Off 4.31% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 1.42% from its 52-week low of 1.1632 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Down 0.92% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.61% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 3.43% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-27-21 1735ET

HOT NEWS