Euro Gains 0.83% to $0.9883 -- Data Talk Update

Euro/dollar: 0.9883 dollars per euro (1.0119 euros per dollar)

--This month the euro gained 0.83% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-month percentage gain since Tuesday, May 31, 2022

--Snaps a four-month losing streak

--Today the euro lost 0.83% vs. the dollar

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Off 14.89% from its 52-week high of 1.1612 hit Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021

--Up 2.99% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 14.85% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 13.10% vs the dollar

