Euro Gains 0.83% to $1.0229 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0229 dollars per euro (0.9777 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 0.83% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, June 16, 2022
--Up for three straight sessions
--Up 2.09% over the last three sessions
--Largest three-day percentage gain since Monday, May 23, 2022
--Up four of the past five sessions
--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, July 5, 2022
--Off 13.96% from its 52-week high of 1.1889 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021
--Up 2.09% from its 52-week low of 1.002 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Down 13.19% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 2.44% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 10.06% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
07-19-22 1733ET