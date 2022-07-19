Euro Gains 0.83% to $1.0229 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0229 dollars per euro (0.9777 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.83% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 2.09% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Monday, May 23, 2022

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Off 13.96% from its 52-week high of 1.1889 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up 2.09% from its 52-week low of 1.002 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 13.19% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.44% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 10.06% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

