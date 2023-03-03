Euro/dollar: 1.0635 dollars per euro (0.9403 euro per dollar)
--This week the euro gained 0.83% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-week percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 13, 2023
--Up two of the past three weeks
--Today the euro gained 0.36% vs. the dollar
--Up two of the past three sessions
--Off 4.71% from its 52-week high of 1.1161 hit Wednesday, March 30, 2022
--Up 10.83% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Down 2.74% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the euro is down 0.64% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-03-23 1738ET