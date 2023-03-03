Euro/dollar: 1.0635 dollars per euro (0.9403 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro gained 0.83% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-week percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today the euro gained 0.36% vs. the dollar

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 4.71% from its 52-week high of 1.1161 hit Wednesday, March 30, 2022

--Up 10.83% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 2.74% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 0.64% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-03-23 1738ET