  Homepage
  News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Euro Gains 0.85% to $1.0735 -- Data Talk

01/09/2023 | 05:40pm EST
Euro/dollar: 1.0735 dollars per euro (0.9316 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro gained 0.85% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 2.01% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, June 2, 2022

--Off 6.29% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 11.87% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 5.24% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.30% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is up 0.30% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-09-23 1739ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.57% 0.64287 Delayed Quote.1.49%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.15% 1.1351 Delayed Quote.0.54%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.54% 1.21833 Delayed Quote.-0.02%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.37% 0.695894 Delayed Quote.1.36%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.34% 0.74671 Delayed Quote.0.72%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.67% 1.07324 Delayed Quote.-0.37%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.09% 0.01135 Delayed Quote.0.57%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.55% 0.012185 Delayed Quote.0.21%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.14% 0.6367 Delayed Quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.67% 0.931758 Delayed Quote.0.57%
