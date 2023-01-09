Euro Gains 0.85% to $1.0735 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0735 dollars per euro (0.9316 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 0.85% vs. the dollar
--Up for two straight sessions
--Up 2.01% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022
--Up three of the past four sessions
--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, June 2, 2022
--Off 6.29% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022
--Up 11.87% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Down 5.24% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.30% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is up 0.30% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-09-23 1739ET