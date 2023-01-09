Euro Gains 0.85% to $1.0735 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0735 dollars per euro (0.9316 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.85% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 2.01% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, June 2, 2022

--Off 6.29% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 11.87% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 5.24% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.30% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is up 0.30% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

