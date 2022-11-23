Euro Gains 0.86% to $1.0395 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0395 dollars per euro (0.9620 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.86% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 1.48% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022

--Off 9.25% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 8.33% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 7.20% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 5.18% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 8.60% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

