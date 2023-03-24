Euro/dollar: 1.0762 dollars per euro (0.9292 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro gained 0.87% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-week percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Up for four straight weeks

--Up 2.04% over the last four weeks

--Largest four-week percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 20, 2023

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Aug. 14, 2020, when the market rose for eight straight weeks

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today the euro lost 0.66% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.88% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Thursday, March 16, 2023

--Off 3.58% from its 52-week high of 1.1161 hit Wednesday, March 30, 2022

--Up 12.15% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 2.00% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.74% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is up 0.55% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

