Euro/dollar: 1.0762 dollars per euro (0.9292 euro per dollar)
--This week the euro gained 0.87% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-week percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 13, 2023
--Up for four straight weeks
--Up 2.04% over the last four weeks
--Largest four-week percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 20, 2023
--Longest winning streak since the week ending Aug. 14, 2020, when the market rose for eight straight weeks
--Up five of the past six weeks
--Today the euro lost 0.66% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage decline since Wednesday, March 15, 2023
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 0.88% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage decline since Thursday, March 16, 2023
--Off 3.58% from its 52-week high of 1.1161 hit Wednesday, March 30, 2022
--Up 12.15% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Down 2.00% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.74% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is up 0.55% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-24-23 1740ET