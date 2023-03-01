Euro Gains 0.88% to $1.0671 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0671 dollars per euro (0.9372 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.88% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Off 4.39% from its 52-week high of 1.1161 hit Wednesday, March 30, 2022

--Up 11.20% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 4.05% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 0.30% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

