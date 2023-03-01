Euro Gains 0.88% to $1.0671 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0671 dollars per euro (0.9372 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 0.88% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023
--Up two of the past three sessions
--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, Feb. 20, 2023
--Off 4.39% from its 52-week high of 1.1161 hit Wednesday, March 30, 2022
--Up 11.20% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Down 4.05% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the euro is down 0.30% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
