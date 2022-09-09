Euro Gains 0.90% to $1.0047 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0047 dollars per euro (0.9954 euro per dollar)
--This week the euro gained 0.90% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-week percentage gain since Friday, July 22, 2022
--Snaps a three-week losing streak
--Today the euro gained 0.48% vs. the dollar
--Up two of the past three sessions
--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022
--Off 14.97% from its 52-week high of 1.1816 hit Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021
--Up 1.43% from its 52-week low of 0.9905 hit Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022
--Down 14.94% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.08% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 11.66% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
