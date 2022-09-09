Advanced search
Euro Gains 0.90% to $1.0047 -- Data Talk

09/09/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 1.0047 dollars per euro (0.9954 euro per dollar)


--This week the euro gained 0.90% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-week percentage gain since Friday, July 22, 2022

--Snaps a three-week losing streak

--Today the euro gained 0.48% vs. the dollar

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

--Off 14.97% from its 52-week high of 1.1816 hit Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

--Up 1.43% from its 52-week low of 0.9905 hit Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022

--Down 14.94% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.08% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 11.66% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-09-22 1737ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.83% 0.6813 Delayed Quote.5.75%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.25% 1.1537 Delayed Quote.-3.13%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.59% 1.15876 Delayed Quote.-14.85%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.15% 0.764824 Delayed Quote.9.42%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.38% 0.7672 Delayed Quote.-3.72%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.29% 1.0039 Delayed Quote.-11.96%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.37% 0.012493 Delayed Quote.6.38%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.06% 0.012555 Delayed Quote.-6.47%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.54% 0.61017 Delayed Quote.-11.32%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.29% 0.996115 Delayed Quote.13.72%
