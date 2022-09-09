Euro Gains 0.90% to $1.0047 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0047 dollars per euro (0.9954 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro gained 0.90% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-week percentage gain since Friday, July 22, 2022

--Snaps a three-week losing streak

--Today the euro gained 0.48% vs. the dollar

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

--Off 14.97% from its 52-week high of 1.1816 hit Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

--Up 1.43% from its 52-week low of 0.9905 hit Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022

--Down 14.94% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.08% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 11.66% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-09-22 1737ET