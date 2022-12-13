Advanced search
Euro Gains 0.90% to $1.0634 -- Data Talk

12/13/2022 | 05:36pm EST
Euro/dollar: 1.0634 dollars per euro (0.9404 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro gained 0.90% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.95% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Off 7.17% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 10.82% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 5.57% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.15% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 6.50% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-13-22 1735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.56% 0.64381 Delayed Quote.0.85%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.09% 1.1629 Delayed Quote.-2.26%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.81% 1.23652 Delayed Quote.-9.56%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.22% 0.694454 Delayed Quote.-0.05%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.57% 0.73716 Delayed Quote.-7.43%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.85% 1.06312 Delayed Quote.-7.47%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.63% 0.011415 Delayed Quote.-2.42%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.29% 0.01214 Delayed Quote.-9.70%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 1.06% 0.6454 Delayed Quote.-6.51%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.84% 0.940628 Delayed Quote.8.07%
