Euro Gains 0.90% to $1.0634 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0634 dollars per euro (0.9404 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.90% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.95% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Off 7.17% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 10.82% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 5.57% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.15% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 6.50% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-13-22 1735ET