Euro Gains 0.90% to $1.0747 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0747 dollars per euro (0.9305 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 0.90% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, May 23, 2022
--Snaps a two session losing streak
--Up six of the past nine sessions
--Off 11.84% from its 52-week high of 1.219 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 3.51% from its 52-week low of 1.0383 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022
--Down 11.38% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the euro is down 5.50% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
06-02-22 1739ET