Euro Gains 0.90% to $1.0747 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0747 dollars per euro (0.9305 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.90% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, May 23, 2022

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up six of the past nine sessions

--Off 11.84% from its 52-week high of 1.219 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 3.51% from its 52-week low of 1.0383 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 11.38% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 5.50% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-02-22 1739ET